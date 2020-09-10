Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Wix.Com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Wix.Com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 2.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $262.28 on Thursday. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.25.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

