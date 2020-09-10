Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Freshpet worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $116.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

