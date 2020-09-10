State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 196,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

