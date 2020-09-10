Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in FMC by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 591,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 587,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.