State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,902 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 284.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 82,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.