Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 91,091 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

