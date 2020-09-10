EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

