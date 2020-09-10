Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 94,311 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1,759.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

