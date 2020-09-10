Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 3,482 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.43. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 508,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

