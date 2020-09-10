State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 57,756 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,756 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

