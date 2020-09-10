Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis Acquires 18,800 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 18,800 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ODT stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

