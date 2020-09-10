Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis Acquires 18,800 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 18,800 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ODT stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.