Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 31,558 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub acquired 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub bought 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub bought 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

GBDC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.