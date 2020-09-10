State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,683 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

