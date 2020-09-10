Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,990 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00.

FIVN stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,728.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

