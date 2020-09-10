State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.49 Million Stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Proto Labs by 505.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $153.10 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.