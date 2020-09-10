Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $757.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.