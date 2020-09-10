Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $757.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

