Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.07

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.07 and traded as high as $75.75. Elementis shares last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 639,964 shares changing hands.

ELM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $423.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

