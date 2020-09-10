Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 8,543 Shares of Stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,472.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 23,457 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,074.37.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 5,692 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $8,367.24.

On Friday, August 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.52% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

