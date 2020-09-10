Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

