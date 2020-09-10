Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 211.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,175,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.49. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.