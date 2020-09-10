Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 257,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). Equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

