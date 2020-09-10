Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,831,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 87,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,828 shares of company stock valued at $296,702. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

