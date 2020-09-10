Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 81.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 788.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

