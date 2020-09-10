First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1,351.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,814 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

