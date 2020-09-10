Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of CYBR opened at $99.46 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

