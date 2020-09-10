FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,067 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

FireEye stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

