40,545 Shares in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.24% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,240 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 147.8% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,923.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 187.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $282,475.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $2,111,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $668.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

