Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.42 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $20,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.