Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2,100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

