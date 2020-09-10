Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 28,755 Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Orthopediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

