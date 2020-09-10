Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 430.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 745,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.