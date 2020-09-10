Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.53% of Establishment Labs worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. UBS Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.