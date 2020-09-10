Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 91,297 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,436 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 795,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

