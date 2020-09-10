Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $603,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

