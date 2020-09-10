Nordea Investment Management AB Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dell were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.