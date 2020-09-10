Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 18,529 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 239,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

