Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 5.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

