Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gartner by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 216.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.