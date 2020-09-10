Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,275 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LNT opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

