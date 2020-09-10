State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

HXL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

