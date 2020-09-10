State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

