Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,011,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 308,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.