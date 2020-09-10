Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 283,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 324,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

