Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

