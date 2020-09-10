Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Bank of America lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

