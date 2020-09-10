Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,260 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 852.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

