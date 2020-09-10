Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,166.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

