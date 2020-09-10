Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 404 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

AEIS opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

