Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of CIT Group worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

