Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Balchem by 76.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 29.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. Balchem’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

